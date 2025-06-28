Asia Pacific > Asia > Google emissions climb 6% in 2024, carbon removal credit purchases up 14-fold

Published 11:03 on June 28, 2025 / Last updated at 11:03 on June 28, 2025 / / Africa, Americas, Asia, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Europe, LATAM & Caribbean, Nature-based, Pacific, South & Central, US, US & Canada, Voluntary

Google’s total greenhouse gas emissions rose by more than 6% in 2024, while the tech giant’s portfolio of contracted carbon removal credits increased 14-fold year-on-year.
