WCI emitters shifted nearly 50 million allowances into compliance accounts over the first quarter of the year as they prepare for the linked cap-and-trade programme’s full true-up deadline this fall, according to programme data published Tuesday.
WCI regulated parties beginning to prepare for upcoming full compliance deadline, data shows
