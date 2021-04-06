WCI regulated parties beginning to prepare for upcoming full compliance deadline, data shows

Published 22:48 on April 6, 2021 / Last updated at 22:48 on April 6, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI emitters shifted nearly 50 million allowances into compliance accounts over the first quarter of the year as they prepare for the linked cap-and-trade programme’s full true-up deadline this fall, according to programme data published Tuesday.