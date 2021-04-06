Americas > LCFS Market: California prices fall towards pandemic-era lows on heavy sell-side pressure

LCFS Market: California prices fall towards pandemic-era lows on heavy sell-side pressure

Published 17:52 on April 6, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:35 on April 6, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values sank on Tuesday as bearish pressure manifested across the curve, pushing prices closer to levels not seen since the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak.

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values sank on Tuesday as bearish pressure manifested across the curve, pushing prices closer to levels not seen since the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software