LCFS Market: California prices fall towards pandemic-era lows on heavy sell-side pressure

Published 17:52 on April 6, 2021 / Last updated at 22:35 on April 6, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit values sank on Tuesday as bearish pressure manifested across the curve, pushing prices closer to levels not seen since the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak.