‘Green’ hydrogen to beat costs of ‘blue’ hydrogen, rival natural gas by 2030 -analysts

Published 12:00 on April 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 11:21 on April 7, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, EMEA, International, US  /  No Comments

Renewable energy-sourced green hydrogen will cost less than CCS-powered blue hydrogen by 2030, while also becoming competitive with natural gas by the same year, analysts said Wednesday. 

