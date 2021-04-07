‘Green’ hydrogen to beat costs of ‘blue’ hydrogen, rival natural gas by 2030 -analysts

Published 12:00 on April 7, 2021 / Last updated at 11:21 on April 7, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, EMEA, International, US / No Comments

Renewable energy-sourced green hydrogen will cost less than CCS-powered blue hydrogen by 2030, while also becoming competitive with natural gas by the same year, analysts said Wednesday.