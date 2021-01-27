Elder European Commission EU ETS policymaker moves on
Published 18:31 on January 27, 2021 / Last updated at 18:45 on January 27, 2021 / Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
An elder European Commission policymaker credited with helping guide the development of the EU carbon market has moved on from the Directorate-General for Climate Action (DG CLIMA), Carbon Pulse has learned.
An elder European Commission policymaker credited with helping guide the development of the EU carbon market has moved on from the Directorate-General for Climate Action (DG CLIMA), Carbon Pulse has learned.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.