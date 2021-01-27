EMEA > Shipping industry seeks gradual entry into EU carbon market

Shipping industry seeks gradual entry into EU carbon market

Published 18:34 on January 27, 2021

Expanding the scope of the EU ETS to bring in shipping emissions will require a gradual adaptation period for shipowners to get used to the new system, industry representatives said on Wednesday.

