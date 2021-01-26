Americas > World’s compliance carbon markets increased 19% in value to $279 bln in 2020 -report

World’s compliance carbon markets increased 19% in value to $279 bln in 2020 -report

Published 22:29 on January 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:32 on January 26, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Mexico, New Zealand, Other APAC, South Korea, Switzerland, UK ETS, US  /  No Comments

Global compliance-based carbon markets increased in value by nearly a fifth in 2020 to €229 billion ($279 bln), according to analysts at Refinitiv, flagging a fourth consecutive annual rise and a fivefold jump within three years as the programmes shrugged off the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global compliance-based carbon markets increased in value by nearly a fifth in 2020 to €229 billion ($279 bln), according to analysts at Refinitiv, flagging a fourth consecutive annual rise and a fivefold jump within three years as the programmes shrugged off the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software