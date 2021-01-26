World’s compliance carbon markets increased 19% in value to $279 bln in 2020 -report
Published 22:29 on January 26, 2021 / Last updated at 23:32 on January 26, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Mexico, New Zealand, Other APAC, South Korea, Switzerland, UK ETS, US / No Comments
Global compliance-based carbon markets increased in value by nearly a fifth in 2020 to €229 billion ($279 bln), according to analysts at Refinitiv, flagging a fourth consecutive annual rise and a fivefold jump within three years as the programmes shrugged off the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
