EMEA > EU Market: EUAs retreat further from record high despite supply shortage

EU Market: EUAs retreat further from record high despite supply shortage

Published 15:52 on December 18, 2020  /  Last updated at 18:25 on December 18, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs slipped below €31 on Friday amid sliding energy and equity prices, with carbon continuing its retreat from this week's record high despite a supply shortage.

EUAs slipped below €31 on Friday amid sliding energy and equity prices, with carbon continuing its retreat from this week’s record high despite a supply shortage.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software