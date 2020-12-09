EMEA > EU Market: EUAs again test €30 as options expire, investor interest builds

EU Market: EUAs again test €30 as options expire, investor interest builds

Published 20:34 on December 9, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:02 on December 9, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon prices briefly rose above €30 again on Wednesday, but failed to close above this key level despite today's EUA options expiry and data showing a record build in investor interest in the market.

European carbon prices briefly rose above €30 again on Wednesday, but failed to close above this key level despite today’s EUA options expiry and data showing a record build in investor interest in the market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software