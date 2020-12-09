EU Market: EUAs again test €30 as options expire, investor interest builds
Published 20:34 on December 9, 2020 / Last updated at 23:02 on December 9, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
European carbon prices briefly rose above €30 again on Wednesday, but failed to close above this key level despite today's EUA options expiry and data showing a record build in investor interest in the market.
European carbon prices briefly rose above €30 again on Wednesday, but failed to close above this key level despite today’s EUA options expiry and data showing a record build in investor interest in the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.