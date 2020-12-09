EMEA > EU negotiators clinch deal on €17.5 bln Just Transition Fund, excluding gas

EU negotiators clinch deal on €17.5 bln Just Transition Fund, excluding gas

Published 19:14 on December 9, 2020

EU envoys reached an agreement on Wednesday over the bloc’s €17.5 billion fund to support coal regions in transition, in a compromise that excludes all financing for fossil fuel investments.

