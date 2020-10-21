California gasoline demand rises in August, as YoY pace slows for second straight month
Published 22:09 on October 21, 2020 / Last updated at 22:09 on October 21, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California fuel consumption inched up slightly in August even as the year-on-year trend widened for the first time since April, according to federal data released this week.
