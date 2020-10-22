Americas > Chile, Quebec cooperating on carbon market expertise, offset protocols

Chile, Quebec cooperating on carbon market expertise, offset protocols

Published 22:25 on October 22, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:40 on October 22, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, International, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Chile and Quebec have held numerous discussions to share technical information on the Canadian province’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme and offset protocols with a view to potentially developing closer market ties over time, a government official for the South American country said Thursday.

Chile and Quebec have held numerous discussions to share technical information on the Canadian province’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme and offset protocols with a view to potentially developing closer market ties over time, a government official for the South American country said Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software