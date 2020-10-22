Chile, Quebec cooperating on carbon market expertise, offset protocols
Published 22:25 on October 22, 2020 / Last updated at 22:40 on October 22, 2020 / Americas, Canada, International, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Chile and Quebec have held numerous discussions to share technical information on the Canadian province’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme and offset protocols with a view to potentially developing closer market ties over time, a government official for the South American country said Thursday.
