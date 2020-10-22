RFS Market: RIN prices hit new 2020 high as GOP calls for waiver
Published 22:33 on October 22, 2020 / Last updated at 22:33 on October 22, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credit (RIN) values surged to a new annual high on Wednesday, while Republican senators asked the EPA to not increase the 2021 biofuels quota under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) due to the lingering economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
US biofuel credit (RIN) values surged to a new annual high on Wednesday, while Republican senators asked the EPA to not increase the 2021 biofuels quota under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) due to the lingering economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.