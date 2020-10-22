RFS Market: RIN prices hit new 2020 high as GOP calls for waiver

Published 22:33 on October 22, 2020 / Last updated at 22:33 on October 22, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values surged to a new annual high on Wednesday, while Republican senators asked the EPA to not increase the 2021 biofuels quota under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) due to the lingering economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.