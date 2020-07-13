California power demand returns to historic levels amid heatwave, with natural gas leading

Published 22:59 on July 13, 2020 / Last updated at 00:01 on July 14, 2020

California electricity use is returning to pre-coronavirus levels as travel restrictions ease and temperatures rise, with natural gas and imports making up a larger share of the grid than they did in 2019, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data.