UK clears Heathrow expansion for take-off, promises plans will stick to carbon budgets

Published 14:16 on January 29, 2025 / Last updated at 14:22 on January 29, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, UK ETS

The UK government threw its weight behind the controversial expansion of Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, going against recommendations from its independent advisor on how to stick to the country's legally binding carbon budgets, with any emissions impact to fall within the scope of the country's carbon market and operators' CORSIA obligations.