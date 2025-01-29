UK clears Heathrow expansion for take-off, promises plans will stick to carbon budgets
Published 14:16 on January 29, 2025 / Last updated at 14:22 on January 29, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, UK ETS
The UK government threw its weight behind the controversial expansion of Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, going against recommendations from its independent advisor on how to stick to the country's legally binding carbon budgets, with any emissions impact to fall within the scope of the country's carbon market and operators' CORSIA obligations.
The UK government threw its weight behind the controversial expansion of Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, going against recommendations from its independent advisor on how to stick to the country's legally binding carbon budgets, with any emissions impact to fall within the scope of the country's carbon market and operators' CORSIA obligations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.