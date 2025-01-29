EMEA > Weaker gas influence on carbon, mild industrial recovery expected in Europe -analysts

Weaker gas influence on carbon, mild industrial recovery expected in Europe -analysts

Published 14:03 on January 29, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:03 on January 29, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

The alignment of European carbon with natural gas could weaken in 2025, while speculators should support bullish EUA price development, according to an energy markets outlook published on Wednesday.
The alignment of European carbon with natural gas could weaken in 2025, while speculators should support bullish EUA price development, according to an energy markets outlook published on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.