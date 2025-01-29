Global soy standard launches regenerative incentives project to quantify carbon impact
Published 14:51 on January 29, 2025 / Last updated at 14:51 on January 29, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
An international soy certification body on Monday launched a regenerative incentives mechanism to measure the carbon impact of regenerative agriculture, along with its effects on soil health, water quality, and biodiversity.
