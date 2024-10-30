EXCLUSIVE: Three more carbon standards fully approved to supply CORSIA credits for current phase
Published 09:18 on October 30, 2024 / Last updated at 09:36 on October 30, 2024 / Mike Szabo and Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
UN aviation body ICAO has awarded full approval to at least three more voluntary carbon standards for Phase 1 of CORSIA (2024-26), Carbon Pulse has learned, meaning their credits will become eligible for use by airlines during the current stage of the international offsetting scheme.
