Group of African countries calls on SBTi to support corporate offsetting -Reuters
Published 11:59 on June 5, 2024 / Last updated at 11:59 on June 5, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
A group of West African countries has appealed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to include a provision for carbon offsetting within its net zero guidance to companies, saying that credit revenues are crucial to supporting communities and conservation efforts.
