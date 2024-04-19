New Zealand pledges climate finance for Southeast Asia, looks at Article 6 tie with the Philippines
Published 10:14 on April 19, 2024 / Last updated at 10:14 on April 19, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, International, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6
New Zealand has committed NZ$41 million ($25 mln) in climate finance to Southeast Asia via the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM), it said Friday, while entering into early talks with the Philippines over potential cooperation on Article 6.
New Zealand has committed NZ$41 million ($25 mln) in climate finance to Southeast Asia via the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM), it said Friday, while entering into early talks with the Philippines over potential cooperation on Article 6.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.