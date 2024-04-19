New Zealand pledges climate finance for Southeast Asia, looks at Article 6 tie with the Philippines

Published 10:14 on April 19, 2024 / Last updated at 10:14 on April 19, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, International, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6

New Zealand has committed NZ$41 million ($25 mln) in climate finance to Southeast Asia via the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM), it said Friday, while entering into early talks with the Philippines over potential cooperation on Article 6.