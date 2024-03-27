Launch of credit scheme for UK saltmarshes would be viable and boost carbon storage -study
Published 16:48 on March 27, 2024 / Last updated at 16:49 on March 27, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The introduction of a carbon credit scheme supporting the restoration of UK saltmarshes would be feasible and provide a pipeline for private investment to help restore these degraded areas with significant carbon storage potential, a government-backed study has found.
