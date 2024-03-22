Thai govt seeks consultation on second climate change bill, with market provisions
Published 10:34 on March 22, 2024 / Last updated at 10:35 on March 22, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The government of Thailand has put out the second draft of its climate change bill for consultation until mid-April even as it will be considered for cabinet approval not before June 2024, with provisions for several market-based mechanisms to drive emissions cuts.
