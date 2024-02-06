South Dakota House committee approves two carbon pipeline bills
Published 20:45 on February 6, 2024 / Last updated at 20:45 on February 6, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary
The two bills, approved Monday by the House Commerce and Energy Committee, establish protocols for landowners and carbon sequestration pipeline companies following the denial of permits to two CO2 pipelines by the state’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) last year.
The two bills, approved Monday by the House Commerce and Energy Committee, establish protocols for landowners and carbon sequestration pipeline companies following the denial of permits to two CO2 pipelines by the state’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) last year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.