Taiwan regulator wraps up draft blue carbon methodology
Published 09:11 on January 29, 2024 / Last updated at 09:11 on January 29, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Taiwan's top marine regulator has finished a draft methodology on blue carbon, which will serve as the basis for including the island's ocean-based carbon sinks in the national greenhouse gas inventory and quantifying emission reductions as carbon credits.
