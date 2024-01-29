London insurer offers product to derisk carbon capture and storage expansion
Published 10:37 on January 29, 2024 / Last updated at 10:37 on January 29, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS, Voluntary
A London-headquartered insurance firm has launched a novel product covering the leakage of CO2 from commercial-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) facilities, also derisking related carbon credit and compliance permit purchases.
