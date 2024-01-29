Asia Pacific > Singapore to help Laos get carbon market access, eyes Article 6 partnership

Singapore to help Laos get carbon market access, eyes Article 6 partnership

Published 11:00 on January 29, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:00 on January 29, 2024  / Nikita Pandey /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Singapore is looking to work with Laos to help it export carbon credits to the international market, while also eyeing the opportunity to set up a bilateral partnership under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
