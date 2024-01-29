Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Australian carbon developer flags PNG project eligible under Singapore’s whitelist
Published 02:46 on January 29, 2024 / Last updated at 02:46 on January 29, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
An Australian carbon project developer is working on a cookstoves project in Papua New Guinea it believes will be one of the first projects eligible to supply carbon credits to Singaporean companies under the country’s whitelist.
