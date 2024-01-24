Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific
> Australia Market Roundup: Rio Tinto signs PPA for 1 GW solar farm in Gladstone, ACCU issuance plummets
Published 02:45 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 04:36 on January 24, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Rio Tinto has signed a power purchase agreement to supply 1 GW of renewable electricity to power its smelters and refineries in Gladstone, Queensland, as issuance of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) falls.
