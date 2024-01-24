Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific > Australia Market Roundup: Rio Tinto signs PPA for 1 GW solar farm in Gladstone, ACCU issuance plummets

Australia Market Roundup: Rio Tinto signs PPA for 1 GW solar farm in Gladstone, ACCU issuance plummets

Published 02:45 on January 24, 2024  /  Last updated at 04:36 on January 24, 2024  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Rio Tinto has signed a power purchase agreement to supply 1 GW of renewable electricity to power its smelters and refineries in Gladstone, Queensland, as issuance of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) falls.
Rio Tinto has signed a power purchase agreement to supply 1 GW of renewable electricity to power its smelters and refineries in Gladstone, Queensland, as issuance of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) falls.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.