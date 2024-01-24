Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific > Fijian, Australian First Nations groups sign on for Article 6 collaboration

Fijian, Australian First Nations groups sign on for Article 6 collaboration

Published 03:09 on January 24, 2024  /  Last updated at 03:09 on January 24, 2024  / Helen Clark /  Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6

An Australian carbon trade company has signed an agreement with a Fijian counterpart to work on credits aligned with Article 6.
An Australian carbon trade company has signed an agreement with a Fijian counterpart to work on credits aligned with Article 6.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.