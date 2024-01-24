Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Fijian, Australian First Nations groups sign on for Article 6 collaboration
Published 03:09 on January 24, 2024 / Last updated at 03:09 on January 24, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6
An Australian carbon trade company has signed an agreement with a Fijian counterpart to work on credits aligned with Article 6.
