North Macedonia, Serbia face challenges in aligning climate goals with EU -report
Published 14:35 on January 23, 2024 / Last updated at 14:35 on January 23, 2024 / Susannah Rodgers / EMEA, International
North Macedonia and Serbia face challenges as they work on aligning their climate and energy goals with those of the EU, with the aim of eventually joining the bloc as members, according to a report published on Tuesday.
