Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific
> Indian investment firm to launch tree-planting offset fund worth at least $150 mln
Indian investment firm to launch tree-planting offset fund worth at least $150 mln
Published 00:00 on January 23, 2024 / Last updated at 00:10 on January 23, 2024 / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
An Indian impact investment firm has announced plans to launch an offset fund worth at least $150 million dedicated to carbon sequestration through tree-planting.
An Indian impact investment firm has announced plans to launch an offset fund worth at least $150 million dedicated to carbon sequestration through tree-planting.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy