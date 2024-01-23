Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Indian investment firm to launch tree-planting offset fund worth at least $150 mln

Published 00:00 on January 23, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:10 on January 23, 2024  /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

An Indian impact investment firm has announced plans to launch an offset fund worth at least $150 million dedicated to carbon sequestration through tree-planting.
