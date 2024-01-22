Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific
> China to add cement and aluminium to national ETS this year -media
China to add cement and aluminium to national ETS this year -media
Published 03:25 on January 22, 2024 / Last updated at 09:16 on January 22, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
China is planning to expand its national emissions trading scheme to cover cement and electrolytic aluminium this year, though the government may only start with a simulation trading mechanism for the two industries, local media reported.
China is planning to expand its national emissions trading scheme to cover cement and electrolytic aluminium this year, though the government may only start with a simulation trading mechanism for the two industries, local media reported.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy