INTERVIEW: UN-approved REDD carbon credits available for sale as ITMOs by June, says CfRN
Published 17:39 on January 19, 2024 / Last updated at 17:39 on January 19, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The first UNFCCC-approved sovereign credits from REDD forestry protection, that can be used towards climate targets, will appear for sale in the middle of the year, and prices will likely be fixed annually in an OPEC-like cartel to counter market volatility, Kevin Conrad, the chief executive of the Coalition of Rainforest Nations (CfRN), told Carbon Pulse this week.
