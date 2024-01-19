Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Africa > INTERVIEW: UN-approved REDD carbon credits available for sale as ITMOs by June, says CfRN

INTERVIEW: UN-approved REDD carbon credits available for sale as ITMOs by June, says CfRN

Published 17:39 on January 19, 2024  /  Last updated at 17:39 on January 19, 2024  / Paddy Gourlay /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The first UNFCCC-approved sovereign credits from REDD forestry protection, that can be used towards climate targets, will appear for sale in the middle of the year, and prices will likely be fixed annually in an OPEC-like cartel to counter market volatility, Kevin Conrad, the chief executive of the Coalition of Rainforest Nations (CfRN), told Carbon Pulse this week.
The first UNFCCC-approved sovereign credits from REDD forestry protection, that can be used towards climate targets, will appear for sale in the middle of the year, and prices will likely be fixed annually in an OPEC-like cartel to counter market volatility, Kevin Conrad, the chief executive of the Coalition of Rainforest Nations (CfRN), told Carbon Pulse this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.