UK aviation needs more incentives to cut emissions, experts say

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

UK aviation has a number of potential routes for decarbonising — from jet fuels to operational changes — but stronger policy is needed to incentivise and accelerate the shift in an industry where growing demand will otherwise push emissions upwards, industry experts said during a webinar on Tuesday.