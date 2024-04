G7 confirms commitment to end coal power by 2035, amid steps to help shift away from fossil fuels

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



G7 ministers confirmed their commitment to phase out unabated coal power generation by 2035, in a joint statement on Tuesday setting out how they intend to support and lead the global agreement to transition away from fossil fuels and sale up clean energy.