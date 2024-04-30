G7 confirms commitment to end coal power by 2035, amid steps to help shift away from fossil fuels
Published 16:34 on April 30, 2024 / Last updated at 16:44 on April 30, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Biodiversity, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan
G7 ministers confirmed their commitment to phase out unabated coal power generation by 2035, in a joint statement on Tuesday setting out how they intend to support and lead the global agreement to transition away from fossil fuels and sale up clean energy.
