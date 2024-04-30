EU to take action against 20 airlines on greenwashing concerns
Published 16:43 on April 30, 2024 / Last updated at 16:43 on April 30, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The European Commission, together with its 27 member states' consumer authorities, has initiated action against 20 airlines to look at potential greenwashing practices, including the use of voluntary carbon credits, the executive announced on Tuesday.
