EMEA
France amends controversial energy bill, gets rid of nuclear power target -media
France amends controversial energy bill, gets rid of nuclear power target -media
Published 18:42 on January 19, 2024 / Last updated at 18:42 on January 19, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA
France has amended a controversial bill aimed at ensuring energy sovereignty, getting rid of any specific targets for low-carbon sources such as renewables and nuclear, EU-focused media Euractiv reported on Friday.
