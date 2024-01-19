Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA
> Euro Markets: Midday Update
Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 15:21 on January 19, 2024 / Last updated at 15:21 on January 19, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU carbon prices extended Thursday's modest rally after the strongest auction result in five months triggered some renewed compliance buying and renewed speculation over whether the market could see a small rally after its recent run of declines.
