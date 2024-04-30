BRIEFING: UK regional airports take first steps to develop hydrogen infrastructure
Published 17:05 on April 30, 2024 / Last updated at 17:05 on April 30, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS
Regional airports in the UK are taking steps to develop the infrastructure behind hydrogen-powered flight, as they seek to support the decarbonisation pathway best suited to their short-haul customer base, participants heard on a webinar on Tuesday.
Regional airports in the UK are taking steps to develop the infrastructure behind hydrogen-powered flight, as they seek to support the decarbonisation pathway best suited to their short-haul customer base, participants heard on a webinar on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.