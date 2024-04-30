Carbon storage in Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal can help India achieve climate goals -research
Published 12:18 on April 30, 2024 / Last updated at 12:18 on April 30, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC
The Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal can potentially act as carbon reservoirs, storing huge amounts of CO2 that will help to decarbonise industrial clusters and can aid India to achieve its net zero targets, researchers have found.
