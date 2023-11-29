Building materials maker extends IUCN partnership to focus on biodiversity, water

Switzerland-headquartered Holcim on Wednesday announced a three-year partnership with IUCN to strengthen their environmental cooperation, including plans for the conservation group to validate Holcim’s biodiversity baseline.

The two have worked together on nature issues for almost a decade, starting in 2014 when they developed the Biodiversity Indicator and Reporting System (BIRS), which the cement firm used to launch its first biodiversity targets.

Since then it has pledged to deliver a measurable positive impact on biodiversity, replenishing freshwater in water-risk areas, and lowering water intensity across its business lines, all by 2030.

As part of that package, Holcim will complete a BIRS baseline for all its managed land by the end of next year, work which will now be carried out by IUCN.

Additionally, IUCN will advise the Swiss company on protecting freshwater beyond land it manages itself, as well as on promoting the inclusion of biodiversity into building standards, Holcim said Wednesday.

“I am excited to be entering a new era of collaboration with IUCN to strengthen our positive impact on nature from biodiversity to water,” Nollaig Forrest, Holcim’s chief sustainability officer, said in a statement.

“Together, we aim to bring more nature into cities by accelerating the integration of biodiversity across the built environment, from building standards to design. Contributing to a nature-positive future is at the core of our purpose to build progress for people and the planet.”

The announcement comes as Holcim has been selected as one of 17 global companies to pilot the first Science Based Targets Network (SBTN) for nature, set to begin next year.

“Nature provides the basis that supports human prosperity and economic systems. The commitment of companies to restoring biodiversity and protecting freshwater ecosystems is key to achieving the well-being of our societies,” said IUCN Director General Grethel Aguilar.

“We welcome strengthening our partnership with Holcim to implement positive change in the built environment.”

Holcim’s nature targets, announced in Sep. 2021, include pledges to ensure 75% of its sites to be water-positive and all of them to be equipped with water recycling systems by the end of this decade.

It also promised to reduce the water intensity of its cement production business line by 33% by 2030, 20% for aggregates, and 15% for ready-mix concrete.

