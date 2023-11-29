COP28: PREVIEW – Hosts to push voluntary carbon as markets eye convergence with UN rules
Published 11:57 on November 29, 2023 / Last updated at 11:57 on November 29, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, US, Voluntary
Hosts UAE plan to push voluntary carbon markets (VCM) at COP28, with regional involvement likely to ramp up at the summit, announcements expected on new and existing crediting initiatives, and stakeholders anticipating preparations for the convergence of private-sector markets and government ones under the UN Paris Agreement's Article 6, in light of a rising number of international bilateral trade agreements and a wider drive towards raising integrity.
