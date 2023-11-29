South Africa carbon credit supply shortfall to continue into 2040s -consultancy

Published 18:59 on November 29, 2023 / Last updated at 18:59 on November 29, 2023 / Susannah Rodgers / Africa, EMEA, Voluntary

A shortfall in the supply of carbon credits eligible for cancellation against South Africa’s domestic carbon tax is likely to continue into the 2040s, but could be alleviated by expanding the market to the wider region, according to a report published by a consultancy.