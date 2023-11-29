South Africa carbon credit supply shortfall to continue into 2040s -consultancy
Published 18:59 on November 29, 2023 / Last updated at 18:59 on November 29, 2023 / Susannah Rodgers / Africa, EMEA, Voluntary
A shortfall in the supply of carbon credits eligible for cancellation against South Africa’s domestic carbon tax is likely to continue into the 2040s, but could be alleviated by expanding the market to the wider region, according to a report published by a consultancy.
A shortfall in the supply of carbon credits eligible for cancellation against South Africa’s domestic carbon tax is likely to continue into the 2040s, but could be alleviated by expanding the market to the wider region, according to a report published by a consultancy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.