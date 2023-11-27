PREVIEW – COP28: The big ticket topics to follow in Dubai

Published 20:03 on November 27, 2023 / Last updated at 20:03 on November 27, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Shipping, South & Central, US, Voluntary

Reforming and scaling climate finance, including moving forward on operationalising a new loss and damage funding mechanism, establishing global renewables targets, and the future of fossil fuels, are likely to be the core topics of discussion at COP28 in Dubai, according to climate experts and other observers, which will also bear witness to the first ever global stocktake (GST) of the Paris Agreement.