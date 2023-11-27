Number of cross-border CCUS projects given special status by EU doubles in 2023 selection, says EU energy chief
Published 18:57 on November 27, 2023 / Last updated at 18:57 on November 27, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS
The number of CO2 transport and storage projects supported financially and benefiting from streamlined permitting by the EU will double in 2023 compared to last year, the bloc's energy chief told an event in Denmark on Monday, signaling the EU's growing commitment to developing a CCUS sector.
The number of CO2 transport and storage projects supported financially and benefiting from streamlined permitting by the EU will double in 2023 compared to last year, the bloc's energy chief told an event in Denmark on Monday, signaling the EU's growing commitment to developing a CCUS sector.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.