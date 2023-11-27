VCM Report: Carbon credit trade picks up as prices proliferate
Published 17:37 on November 27, 2023 / Last updated at 17:37 on November 27, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary
Trade picked up in the voluntary carbon market last week as corporates looked to square end-of-year emission books, and some sellers ditched REDD credits at rock bottom prices.
Trade picked up in the voluntary carbon market last week as corporates looked to square end-of-year emission books, and some sellers ditched REDD credits at rock bottom prices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.