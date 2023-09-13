Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
SBTi ramps up its climate target-checking capacity as more companies sign up

Published 13:32 on September 13, 2023  /  Last updated at 13:35 on September 13, 2023  /  Susannah Rodgers

Corporate climate goal assessor the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) said Wednesday it plans to increase its capacity to meet demand as a growing number of companies worldwide sign up to its net zero pathway.

