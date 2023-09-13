Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific > HK natural resources firm announces first deal as it joins HKEX voluntary market

HK natural resources firm announces first deal as it joins HKEX voluntary market

Published 11:21 on September 13, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:21 on September 13, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, China, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX)  has reached a carbon credit deal with a natural resources company with a significant presence in the Philippines, it announced Wednesday.

A Hong Kong-based natural resources firm has joined the HKEX voluntary carbon market platform, saying it intends to facilitate its decarbonisation journey through buying offsets.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software