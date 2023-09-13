Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Asia Pacific
> HK natural resources firm announces first deal as it joins HKEX voluntary market
Published 11:21 on September 13, 2023 / Last updated at 11:21 on September 13, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has reached a carbon credit deal with a natural resources company with a significant presence in the Philippines, it announced Wednesday.
A Hong Kong-based natural resources firm has joined the HKEX voluntary carbon market platform, saying it intends to facilitate its decarbonisation journey through buying offsets.
