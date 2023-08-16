ANALYSIS: One year in, the US IRA climate law has triggered a global green industry race

One year has passed since the launch of the subsidy-laded Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US, with the legislation igniting domestic cleantech development but also sparking a green investment race in Europe and worldwide.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.