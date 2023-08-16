Oil, gas, coal companies’ production, carbon output not in line with Paris targets -study

Oil, gas, and coal producers have vastly overestimated the efficacy of their climate policies, and will fail to do their share to meet Paris climate targets even when they have company net zero policies in place, according to a new study that looked at close to 150 companies.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.